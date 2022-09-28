Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

There’s a new movie about the much-talked about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial coming this week.

“Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial” is set to be released on Tubi on Friday, with the free streaming service dropping a trailer on Wednesday.

The clip sees Mark Hapka play Depp, while Megan Davis takes on the role of Heard, who ended up losing the infamous defamation trial.

READ MORE: Report: Johnny Depp Is Dating And ‘Genuinely Seems Happy’ Months After Trial

“This is not life — no one should have to go through this,” Hapka’s Depp, who is the spitting image of the actor, shares in the teaser, referencing the “most-watched trial of the year.”

Davis’ Heard then says elsewhere in the clip, “I have the right to say what happened to me.”

The trailer also references the huge amount of social media attention and online backlash that Heard received.

One person says in the vid, “Girl just wants some attention!”

READ MORE: Amber Heard’s Sister Whitney Henriquez Slams MTV For Including Johnny Depp In 2022 VMAs: ‘You’re Disgusting And Clearly Desperate’

A synopsis for the movie reads, “Tumultuous relationship of Depp and Heard, dramatizing two-month defamation trial that concluded, with jury finding Heard had defamed Depp by alluding to domestic violence allegations against him.”

See more in the clip above.