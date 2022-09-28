Naomi Campbell is taking a raincheck on visiting Montreal.

The supermodel was scheduled to appear at the business conference C2 Montreal to give a keynote speech, but announced she would be missing out on the event due to an air travel mishap.

She shared the news on Instagram with the caption: “I was so looking forward to my C2 speaking engagement today and meeting my fellow speakers but due to circumstances beyond my control I am unable to make it to Montreal.”

A screenshot of the notification of her cancelled London-Toronto flight accompanied the post.

Campbell at least seemed to take the news in good spirit as she cheekily added, “Mercury retrograde is in full effect – I’ll be back! 🇨🇦❤️🙏🏾”.

Other celebrities set to speak at the conference include Destiny’s Child singer Michelle Williams, and former tennis player Billie Jean King.

Fans were understandably upset as tickets to the event cost $1,295 and vented their frustrations in the comments.

“That’s air canada for you!” commented one fan while another wrote, “Nooooooooo 😭😭😭- I lived for this event. Laid out my outfit, went to bed early….”

MTL Blog reports Air Canada commented under Campbell’s post, writing, “We regret hearing of this Naomi! Please send us your booking reference in a private message, we’ll try to help from here.”