Hailey Bieber has beared the weight of mental health issues.

Hailey, 25, recently opened up about her experiences with suicidal ideation — a broad term used to describe a range of contemplation of suicide, often without taking steps to act on those ideas.

“When things can get really dark,” Hailey said on Wednesday’s episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, per E! News. “You can start having thoughts of, like, it not being worth it anymore or not wanting to be here anymore, which I have had before in the past.”

Hailey emphasized the value of building a strong support system. Chiefly among them is Canadian superstar Justin Bieber, who Hailey recently celebrated her fourth wedding anniversary with.

“Sometimes I don’t think we can comprehend [those thoughts] on our own because then you just throw yourself back into like, a vicious cycle,” Hailey said.

“I do think sometimes you need to express it and you need to go to someone who is going to feel safe for you and support you in those thoughts, not make you feel like you’re crazy or that you’re wrong for feeling dark and deep and heavy.”

Last year, Hailey expressed how negative feedback online had impacted her mental health. She has since taken steps to curating her social media experience, such as only allowing people she follows to comment on her Instagram posts, to combat negativity.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.