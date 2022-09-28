Jack Ryan is on the run again.

Season 3 of Amazon’s thrilling action series “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” announced it will debut on the streamer in December.

The official synopsis for the upcoming season reads: “Jack is wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy and suddenly finds himself a fugitive out in the cold. Now, wanted by both the CIA and an international rogue faction that he has uncovered, Jack is forced underground, crisscrossing Europe, trying to stay alive, while preventing a massive global conflict.”

John Krasinski – Photo: Amazon Studios

Along with Krasinski, cast members Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly return as James Greer and Mike November. Nina Hoss and Betty Gabriel join the show as season regulars in the roles of Alena Kovac and Elizabeth Wright.

The series is based on the book series of the same name from famed author Clancy.

All eight episodes of “Jack Ryan” season 3 will be available on Dec. 21.