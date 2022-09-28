David Letterman is feeling the woes that many parents do.

Letterman’s only son, 18-year-old Harry Joseph Letterman, made the voyage to college on Tuesday. Letterman, 75, took the transition harder than he expected.

“The separation of the kid leaving home, I thought it would be nothing but it’s devastating,” Letterman told “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Tuesday, per DailyMail. “Am I the only one that feels that way?

“He’s been gone a month today. We had a truckload of crap to take up to his room; and his room, man, it’s not as big as the desk.”

Letterman detailed his amusing first conversation with his son after he settled into his new environment.

“I said, ‘Harry, have you met the kid yet that sells weed?’ I’m thinking this would get a good laugh,” Letterman said. “Harry says, ‘I cannot confirm or deny.'”

Letterman shares Harry with Regina Lasko, Letterman’s wife since 2009.