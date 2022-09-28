Arrests have been made in the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock during a robbery.

The artist, whose real name was Rakim Hasheem Allen, died on Sept. 12 after being shot multiple times during the robbery at a restaurant in L.A. where he was having lunch with his girlfriend. He was 30.

Law enforcement told NBC News that PnB Rock was approached by the shooter, and that they argued with each other before shots were fired.

After robbing the rapper and making off with jewellery and other valuables, the shooter fled in a vehicle, though it was not clear whether the person was behind the wheel.

On Wednesday, police confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that two people, a teenage boy and a woman, were arrested in connection with the killing, and that they are searching for a third suspect identified as the boy’s father.

A source told the paper that the murder suspect is the 17-year-old boy. The woman, Shauntel Trone, was arrested Tuesday evening.

The third suspect, Freddie Lee Trone, is described as armed and dangerous.