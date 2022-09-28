Lizzo had the rare privilege of playing a historic flute.

Lizzo pressed her lips to a 200-year-old crystal flute once owned by former U.S. President James Madison. The flute arrived via police escort to her concert in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.

“It’s like playing out of a wine glass,” Lizzo said, according to BBC. “I just twerked and played James Madison’s flute from the 1800s!”

“No one has ever heard what is sounds like… now you do,” she said during the concert. “As a flute player this is iconic and I will never be over it.”

We just did a DNA test. Turns out: It's 100% that [crystal] flute @lizzo played at her D.C. stop on the #SpecialTour tonight. It's safe & sound back at the Library now. Thank you @CapitolPolice for escorting it. Watch this space for more from Lizzo's Library visit. #LizzoAtLOC pic.twitter.com/YnS5wVoALN — Library of Congress (@librarycongress) September 28, 2022

Lizzo was granted permission by The Library of Congress to play the legendary flute.