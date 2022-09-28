Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Giving oneself over to art requires sacrifice in Todd Field’s thrilling new drama.

On Wednesday, Focus Features debuted the full trailer for the “Little Children” director’s first film in 16 years, “TÁR”, starring Cate Blanchett as fictional composer Lydia Tár.

READ MORE: Cate Blanchett On Directing In Hollywood

Photo: Courtesy of Focus Features

According to the brief official description, “‘TÁR’ examines the changing nature of power, its impact and durability in our modern world.”

The trailer is filled with suspense, as Blanchett’s character appears to be close to a total breakdown as she pushes her art to the edge.

Reviews out of the Venice Film Festival, where the film premiered, praised the intense film and its central performance.

READ MORE: First Look At Cate Blanchett As Composer/Conductor In Todd Field’s ‘TÁR’

Photo: Courtesy of Focus Features

Indiewire critic David Ehrlich wrote, “’TÁR’ finds a sickening pleasure in the dissonance between a spiraling character and an actor in perfect control of her instrument.

The film also stars Noémie Merlant, Nina Hoss, Sophie Kauer, Julian Glover, Allan Corduner and Mark Strong.

“TÁR” opens in theatres Oct. 7.