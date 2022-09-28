Kanye West is leaning on a seriously experienced divorce layer for legal separation from Kim Kardashian.

West has hired Robert Stephan Cohen, former attorney for Melinda Gates, to handle his divorce. A rep for the senior partner at Cohen Clair Lans Greifer Thorpe & Rottenstreich LLP confirmed the news to Page Six.

Since the court case is being tried in Los Angeles, TMZ reports that West also hired attorney Nicholas A. Salick in California.

Cohen dissected the “the psychology of how to deal with the divorce” in an Insider profile last year.

“There’s the bad part, the destruction of a marriage,” Cohen said at the time. “But the other side of this is we start people out and we give them a new life.”

West, 45, and Kardashian, 41, started dating in 2012 and tied the knot in 2014. Kardashian officially filed for divorce in Feb. 2021. The former couple share four children: North West, 9, Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 3.