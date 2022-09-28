Click to share this via email

SZA, Sydney Sweeney and Keke Palmer are leading the next generation of entertainment stars.

Time Magazine released their annual “Time100 Next” list for 2022 of “100 rising stars from across industries and around the world.”

The list separates stars from across the entertainment industry into Artists, Phenoms, Innovators, Leaders, and Advocates. Each entry has a paragraph written about their work from a famous friend or colleague.

Topping the list for Artists is SZA with words dedicated about her from Lizzo, who describes the singer as “one of the greatest songwriters and singers of all time.”

“The authenticity in her craft—the way she’s able to tell her story and the way she uses melody—is extraordinary,” she writes.

“Euphoria” and “White Lotus” star Sweeney tops the list for Phenoms with a description by her co-star Maude Apatow.

Keke Palmer is at the top of the list for Innovators with a description by Queen Latifah.

Farwiza Farhan leads the list for Leaders and Joel Kim Booster is at the top of the list for Advocates.

Other notable nominees on the 100 list include Joe Alwyn, Jennette McCurdy, Jack Harlow, “Squid Game” star Hoyeon, FKA Twigs and others.

The outlet’s special Time100 List edition of the magazine features four variant covers with SZA, Sweeney, Palmer, and Farhan on each cover respectively.

As part of the special issue, Time will also be hosting the second annual TIME100 Next event which celebrates the honourees on the list. Palmer will host the event with a special performance from SZA.

See the full list of nominees on the Time100 website.