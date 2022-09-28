“Barney and Friends” captivated a generation of children while annoying their parents with the “I Love You, You Love Me” earworm theme song.

While the dancing purple dinosaur exuded wholesomeness, a new Peacock documentary series explores how the show ultimately became deluged by hate.

That comes through loud and clear in a new trailer for the series, exploring how a character so beloved by children became a flashpoint for violence and scorn.

“‘I Love You, You Hate Me’ is a limited doc series chronicling the rise and fall of Barney the Dinosaur’s furious backlash — and what it says about the human need to hate,” explains the series’ synopsis. “From Barney-bashing to frat parties to homicidal video games, something in American society broke into a million pieces, and it’s never been put together again… or is this just who we were all along?” the synopsis adds.

“I Love You, You Hate Me” premieres Oct. 12.