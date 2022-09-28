Shaquille O’Neal says he has no intention of weighing in on the Adam Levine or Ime Udoka cheating scandals — because he’s one of those people who live in glass houses and shouldn’t be throwing stones.

During a recent edition of his podcast, “The Big Podcast with Shaq”, the former NBA star explained why he had no business commenting.

“I’m going to step down from this conversation,” he tells podcast co-host Nischelle Turner, as reported by Complex.

“I was a serial cheater,” he explains. “It would be crazy and blasphemous for me to get up here and say, ‘Boom, boom, bam.’ I can’t do that. I know these guys personally. I know they’re going through a lot because I went through a lot.”

Another reason why Shaq wants to remove himself from the conversation is because he’s close friends with Nia Long, who’s been Udoka’s partner for more than a decade.

“I just wish that certain parties weren’t involved,” he adds. “I’ve known Nia Long for a long time and I like her… They’re going through a lot of family stuff. I’m never the guy that’s gonna get up here because of my platform and fake it.”