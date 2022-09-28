Click to share this via email

Dancing With the Stars

“Dancing With the Stars” on Disney+ will be devoting an entire show to cinema’s most iconic super spy with next week’s “Bond Night.”

In celebration of the 60th anniversary of James Bond on the silver screen, the 14 remaining “DWTS” couples will perform dances to classic songs from the James Bond franchise.

The evening will kick off with a special pro-dancer performance set to to “Live and Let Die” by Paul McCartney & Wings.

This will be followed by:

Joseph Baena and pro Alexis Warr (filling in for Daniella Karagach) performing an Argentine Tango to “Writing’s On the Wall” by Sam Smith;

Selma Blair and pro Sasha Farber dancing a Rumba to “For Your Eyes Only” by Sheena Easton;

Wayne Brady and pro Witney Carson performing a Tango to “The Name’s Bond… James Bond” by David Arnold & Nicholas Dodd;

Sam Champion and pro Cheryl Burke will perform a Samba to “Los Muertos Vivos Estan” by Thomas Newman ft. Tambuco;

Charli D’Amelio and pro Mark Ballas will perform a Rumba to “No Time To Die” by Billie Eilish;

Heidi D’Amelio and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform an Argentine Tango to “Another Way to Die” by Jack White and Alicia Keys;

Jessie James Decker and pro Alan Bersten will dance a Rumba to “Goldfinger” by Shirley Bassey;

Trevor Donovan and pro Emma Slater will perform a Tango to “You Know My Name” by Chris Cornell;

Daniel Durant and pro Britt Stewart will dance a Rumba to “The World Is Not Enough” by Garbage;

Vinny Guadagnino and pro Koko Iwasaki will perform a Rumba to “Thunderball” by Tom Jones;

Cheryl Ladd and pro Louis van Amstel will perform a Rumba to “Diamonds Are Forever” by Shirley Bassey;

Shangela and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a Rumba to “Goldeneye” by Tina Turner;

Jordin Sparks and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a Rumba to “Licence To Kill” by Gladys Knight;

Gabby Windey and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Cha Cha to Madonna’s “Die Another Day”.

“Bond Night” will stream live on Monday, Oct. 3 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.