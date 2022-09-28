Click to share this via email

Coolio has died. The “Gangsta’s Paradise” rapper’s longtime manager, Jarez, confirmed the tragic news to TMZ on Wednesday. Coolio was 59.

Per the outlet, the rapper died in Los Angeles on Sept. 28. Jarez told the outlet that Coolio went to the bathroom at a friend’s home, where his pal eventually found him laying on the floor.

The outlet further reported that Coolio’s friend called EMTs, who pronounced the rapper dead on the scene. Per Jarez, the paramedics suspect cardiac arrest was the cause of death, though no official determination has been made, the outlet said.

ET has reached out to Coolio’s rep for comment.

After entering the L.A. rap scene in the ’80s, Coolio, who was born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., came to fame in 1995 when he recorded “Gangsta’s Paradise” for the film “Dangerous Minds”. The track earned the rapper a Grammy.

His other hit tracks include “Fantastic Voyage,” “C U When U Get There” and “1-2-3-4 (Sumpin’ New)”. Coolio was also an actor, having appeared in “All That”, “Martin”, “The Nanny” and “Charmed”.

News of Coolio’s death has been met with tributes by Blondie frontwoman Debbie Harry, The Roots’ Questlove, Martin Lawrence, Snoop Dogg and more.

Rest in power Coolio ♥️ pic.twitter.com/nQdeuPTHGQ — Debbie Harry/BLONDIE (@BlondieOfficial) September 29, 2022

Damn RIP Coolio 🙏 — DJ Pauly D (@DJPaulyD) September 29, 2022

59 is a lot better than 24 RIP Coolio — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) September 29, 2022

COOLIO BUBBA YOU NOW THE GANGSTER IN THE PARADISE FOREVER RIP — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) September 29, 2022

My deepest condolences and prayers go out to the family of @Coolio 🙏🏾 #rip pic.twitter.com/vH68qVolRy — Martin Lawrence (@realmartymar) September 29, 2022

This is sad news. I witness first hand this man’s grind to the top of the industry. Rest In Peace @Coolio https://t.co/vCeyn08Vsi — Ice Cube (@icecube) September 29, 2022