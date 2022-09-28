Panther in the “Vegas Night” episode of "THE MASKED SINGER"

WARNING: Spoilers lie ahead for who was unmasked in this week’s edition of “The Masked Singer”, so proceed with caution.

“The Masked Singer” pulled out all the stops for “Vegas Night,” the second show of the new season.

Not one, not two, but three celebs were unmasked during the episode, which featured special guest Donny Osmond, who joined the regular panel of Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke (along with performing “The Greatest Show” from “The Greatest Showman” — the same song he sang when he appeared on the show as the Peacock in a previous season).

The first singer to be unmasked was Pi-Rat, revealed to be none other than ventriloquist Jeff Dunham.

Then it was Hummingbird’s turn.

After the traditional chant of “Take it off,” the singer removed the mask and revealed himself to be *NSYNC member Chris Kirkpatrick.

Finally, it was Panther’s turn, and the grand unmasking revealed the catlike crooner to be singer Montel Jordan.

Expect even more masks to come off in next week’s episode of “The Masked Singer”.