Jen Shah is getting real about the prospect of prison time during the third-season premiere of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City”.

In the season opener, Shah discussed the financial fallout she’s facing after her arrest on charges of wire fraud and money laundering charges, to which she initially entered a plea of not guilty before doing an about-face in July and pleading guilty.

In her plea deal, Shah agreed to to forfeit $6 million and pay $9 million in restitution, which has forced her to downsize from her 9,000-square-foot home to a place half the size.

“I went from the Barbie dream house closet to a normal-size closet,” she said, as reported by People.

Meanwhile, Shah is awaiting sentencing, and faces a maximum sentence of 30 years behind bars.

“I would be lying if I said I wasn’t scared,” she confessed.

“I’m not thinking about myself, I’m thinking about my family,” she added. “I can’t imagine being away from them. It would literally kill me.”

Trying to hold it together has not been easy. “I’m doing my best, that’s all I can say,” she admitted. “I’m doing my very, very best.”

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. PT on Slice.