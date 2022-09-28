Gwyneth Paltrow is opening up about the the challenges of being a step-parent.

When she married Brad Falchuk in 2018, the couple blended their families, with Falchuk becoming stepfather to her kids, daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16 (whom she shares with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin), while Paltrow became stepmother to his kids, daughter Isabella, 18, and son Brody, 16 (whom he shares with ex Suzanne Bukinik).

“There’s just no playbook for how to do it,” Paltrow said of step-parenting in the latest edition of her “Goop” podcast, reported E! News. “I think there’s this like archetypal evil stepmother and this inference it’s going to be this fraught thing, so I came into it on tenterhooks like, ‘Oh my gosh, you can only kind of do the wrong thing.’”

According to Paltrow, it was that “trepidation” that she now feels is her “one regret” about becoming a step-parent.

“However many years ago I was like, ‘F**k it, these are my kids. I love them. I’m not gonna like be scared to discipline them.’ If someone asked me for advice on it, I would just say from day one, just really treat them as your kid,” she explained.

“I just wish I had done that earlier,” she added.