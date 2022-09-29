After fans got to see the birth of Khloe Kardashian‘s son in the season 2 premiere of “The Kardashians“, the Hulu reality series’ second episode kicked off with the birth of Kylie Jenner‘s son nearly six months earlier.

It is explained at the beginning of Thursday’s episode that the show decided to feature Khloe’s baby storyline first and then flashback to everything that happened before the news broke that Khloe and Tristan had welcomed a second child together.

The episode starts with a frantic Kris Jenner rushing around her mansion, gathering up kettle corn, chili cheese Fritos and champagne (as one does) for Kylie before heading to the hospital. In an even more hysterical moment, Kris tells her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, to “quit filming” and drive to the hospital. (Lest we all forget the iconic “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” moment Kris told Kim Kardashian to stop taking selfies while her sister, Khloe, was going to jail.)

The lip kit queen seems very serene in the delivery room, describing herself as “more present” this time around now that she knows what’s going to happen.

Kylie and Travis Scott’s son is born, and while the cameras do not share the moment, we can hear the audio as the excited family welcomes their newest addition.

In a hilarious aside interview, Kylie’s older sister, Kendall Jenner, calls the baby’s birth “a massive birth control moment,” saying that though all of her nieces and nephews are adorable, “it’s a lot.”

Later in the episode, Kris and Kylie sit down to talk about her postpartum life and the baby boy’s name — which we still don’t know.

Kylie also explained what led to the couple originally calling their son “Wolf” before later announcing they’d dropped the moniker.