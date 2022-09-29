Hailey Bieber has set the record straight about those social media posts suggesting she cried at the 2021 Met Gala when the crowd shouted Selena Gomez’s name.

The Biebers walked the red carpet together at the star-studded event, with clips showing the crowd chanting “Selena, Selena.”

It looked like Justin was mouthing “Don’t cry,” before Hailey put on a pair of sunglasses. However, Hailey insisted that wasn’t the case.

The supermodel was asked about the incident during her tell-all chat with Alex Cooper on the latest episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

Hailey shared of the much-talked-about red carpet moment, “Yes, I could hear everyone screaming. And, again, I think there’s a certain part of you that has a numbness. I was, like, really surprised.

“I could kind of hear it but I didn’t know if that’s what was really going on until I saw the video after.”

Hailey continued, “The whole thing of everybody being like: ‘Oh, he’s trying to tell her not to cry,’ that was not true. It wasn’t making me cry.

“Although, it’s a very disrespectful thing to do towards anybody,” adding that she “felt like [she] had something in [her] eye.”

The star said that that just proves how “out of context things can be seen.”

Hailey also insisted that her wearing the sunglasses was just “part of my look” and that she was going to wear them “regardless” for some of the photos.

“Yeah, I did hear people yelling. It wasn’t making me almost cry,” Hailey reiterated.

She admitted, “It was disrespectful. To me, to my relationship. It just was. Period. The end,” but noted that she’s “endured so much disrespect” and still does “to this day” that there was a part of her that was not phased by the incident.

Elsewhere in the candid chat, Hailey revealed the truth behind rumours she “stole” Justin from Selena. See more in the clip below: