Angelina Jolie is showing her support for protesters in Iran.

On Wednesday, the actress and humanitarian shared a series of photos from the wave of protests in the country following the death of Mahsa Amini at the hands of morality police.

“Respect to the brave, defiant, fearless women of Iran,” wrote in the caption. “All those who have survived and resisted for decades, those taking to the streets today, and Mahsa Amini and all young Iranians like her.”

“Women don’t need their morals policed, their minds re-educated, or their bodies controlled. They need freedom to live and breathe without violence or threats,” Jolie added. “To the women of Iran, we see you.”

The post also included a slide with the text: “Protests in Iran are in their 12th consecutive night. They started in response to the death of 22 year old Mahsa Amini while in morality police custody.”

It added, “Since the protests began, riot police have attacked protesters with brutal force, and more than 70 people have reportedly been killed.”

Jolie also shared a link to an NPR article explaining the wave of protests and their significance.

Many celebrities have spoken out in support of the protesters, including Bella Hadid, Padma Lakshmi, Justin Bieber, and more.