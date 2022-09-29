Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

It’s almost time for the premiere of “Yellowstone” season 5.

The latest trailer dropped Thursday, showing John Dutton (Kevin Costner) becoming governor of Montana.

In the clip he makes multiple changes, which will no doubt cause chaos within the family.

READ MORE: First Teaser For ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Drops During MTV VMAs

One scene shows John firing the majority of the governor’s workers and making Beth (Kelly Reilly) his chief of staff.

Caroline Warner (Jacki Weaver) later shouts, “This f**king family!” while throwing a drink at a wall.

Season 5 of the much-loved show is set for a two-hour Nov. 13 premiere on MTV and the Paramount Network.

READ MORE: Kevin Costner’s Late Father Warned Him ‘Yellowstone’ Would Make Him Lose Fans

The hit series also stars Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, Wes Bentley, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie J. Smith, Denim Richards, and Ian Bohen.