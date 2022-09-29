A “Hocus Pocus” Broadway musical is in the works.

The film’s producer David Kirschner spoke about a planned stage adaptation in a new interview for the Broadway Podcast Network’s “The Art of Kindness” podcast, shared with People ahead of the new episode’s release on Thursday.

He revealed, “This started before COVID, but now it seems to be back on — and that is that they are building a Broadway version of ‘Hocus Pocus’.”

READ MORE: Sarah Jessica Parker And Matthew Broderick Have Family Date Night At ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Premiere

Kirschner went on to tell podcast host Robert Peterpaul, “I just want to pinch myself, and I’m just afraid that I’m going to be nine years old and on a Little League field again…. But it’s just so wonderful just to stand back and watch all of this.

“It’s not just me. It’s so many people that brought ‘Hocus Pocus’ [to life] — from [director] Kenny Ortega and Mick Garris’s script and John Debney’s score and Bill Sandell’s production design, and now a whole new generation are working on it,” he added, referencing the upcoming sequel, set to be released on Disney+ on September 30.

Kirschner said of the musical, “I think you’re going to be very pleased.”

READ MORE: Thora Birch Is ‘Dismayed’ She’s Not In ‘Hocus Pocus 2,’ Explains Why She Left ‘Wednesday’

A synopsis for the beloved 1993 flick reads, “A curious youngster moves to Salem, where he struggles to fit in before awakening a trio of diabolical witches that were executed in the 17th century,” with the 2022 sequel telling a similar story, almost 30 years later.