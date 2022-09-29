Click to share this via email

The Queen’s cause of death has been confirmed.

The late monarch passed away at age 96 on September 8 at her Balmoral Castle estate in Scotland, with her funeral then being held on September 19.

National Records of Scotland published her death certificate this week, revealing that she passed away at 3:10 p.m. local time and died of old age.

The Queen’s death was registered in Aberdeenshire on Sept. 16.

Her late husband Prince Philip also died of old age at age 99 on April 9, 2021.

Buckingham Palace revealed over the weekend that the Queen’s final resting place had a new ledger stone at the King George VI Memorial Chapel.

The Palace shared a new photo of the ledger stone, made of hand-carved Belgian black marble with brass letter inlays, that reads the late monarch’s name as well as her late husband, Prince Philip (1921-2021), and her late parents — King George VI (1895-1952) and Queen Elizabeth (1900-2002).