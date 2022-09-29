Click to share this via email

Sarah Jessica Parker had to leave New York City Ballet’s 10th annual Fall Fashion Gala because of a family emergency.

The actress was being honoured at the gala on Wednesday night, but according to Page Six, moments after she arrived, she had to go.

A source said that it was announced from the stage that Parker had to leave due to a “sudden devastating family situation.”

No further details were given, and Page Six has not received comment from Parker’s reps.

The day before the event, Parker attended the premiere of “Hocus Pocus 2” alongside husband Matthew Broderick and their 13-year-old twin daughters.

Parker sits on the NYCB Board of Directors as vice-chair, and helped launch the Ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala in 2012.

The gala has raised over $24 million for the organization in the decade since.