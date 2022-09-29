Sarah Jessica Parker and her family are in mourning.

On Wednesday, the actress’ stepdad Paul Giffin Forste, who had been married to her mother Barbara for over 50 years, passed away at age 76.

READ MORE: Sarah Jessica Parker Says She’s Not ‘Brave’ For Letting Hair Go Gray: ‘Please Applaud Someone Else’s Courage’

“Our family is sad to announce that after an unexpected and rapid illness, Paul Giffin Forste passed away yesterday at age 76,” the family said in a statement to Page Six. “In his last moments he was surrounded with the love and gratitude of his adored wife Barbara of 54 years, and children, including Sarah Jessica Parker.”

They added, “Paul will be remembered with the spirit of loving kindness which was his faith, his special delight in his 13 grandchildren, and his sustained belief in making the world a more charitable, tolerant, and beautiful place for all,” the statement concludes.

The news comes after it had been reported that Parker had left the New York City Ballet’s 10th annual Fall Fashion Gala, where she was being honoured, only moments after she had arrived.

A source had told Page Six that it was announced from the stage that Parker had to leave due to a “sudden devastating family situation.”

READ MORE: Sarah Jessica Parker And Matthew Broderick Have Family Date Night At ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Premiere

The day before the event, Parker attended the premiere of “Hocus Pocus 2” alongside husband Matthew Broderick and their 13-year-old twin daughters.

Parker sits on the NYCB Board of Directors as vice-chair, and helped launch the Ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala in 2012.

The gala has raised over $24 million for the organization in the decade since.