Kanye West is apparently reaching out to Kris Jenner after taking numerous swipes at the momager.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021 and ever since then, West has been making multiple accusations against the family on social media.

However, on Wednesday, fans noticed that he had changed his Instagram profile picture to be Kris Jenner.

He addressed why on his Instagram Story, posting that he’d changed it with “thoughts of peace and respect.”

West insisted, “Let’s change the narrative.”

The musician previously posted a screenshot of a message that Kardashian had sent him of Jenner writing: “Tell him to please stop mentioning my name. I’m almost 67 years old and I don’t always feel great and this stresses me to no end.”

West also accused Jenner of making Kylie and Kim do Playboy in another online post, alongside a now-deleted screenshot of Kylie’s former assistant, Victoria Villarroel.