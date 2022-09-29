The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may be looking to soften the edges of their upcoming Netflix show.

In a report from Page Six, multiple sources claim that following the death of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seeking to make edits to the project.

READ MORE: ‘Both Sides’ In Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Rift With Royals Are Making ‘Efforts’ To Make It Right, Gayle King Says

Though the series has not even been officially announced, the sources claim that Netflix execs had hoped it would be ready to premiere in December, a month after the premiere of “The Crown” season 5.

But now, with the couple reportedly seeking to revise the show, its release could be delayed to some time in 2023.

“A lot of conversations are happening. I hear that Harry and Meghan want the series to be held until next year, they want to stall,” said one source. “I wonder if the show could even be dead in the water at this point, do Harry and Meghan just want to shelve this thing?”

Apparently, the couple are looking particularly to downplay or remove things they have said about King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

READ MORE: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Demoted On Royal Family’s Website

An insider at Netflix also told Page Six, “Netflix has been keen to have the show ready to stream for December. There’s a lot of pressure on (Netflix CEO) Ted Sarandos, who has the relationship with Harry and Meghan, to get this show finished.”

The news comes after Harry’s memoir, which had originally been scheduled to hit bookstores in November, was pushed back to next year.

Harry and Meghan both attended the Queen’s funeral last week in London.