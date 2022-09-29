Hayley Williams has found love in her own band.

In a new article at The Guardian, the Paramore lead singer and guitarist Taylor York confirmed that they are dating, though they declined to comment on the news.

Williams had previously been married to New Found Glory guitarist Chad Gilbert, tying the knot in 2016, but divorcing just a year later, in 2017.

At the time, they released a statement on Instagram, writing, “We also feel it’s important to state that we are going to be okay and in fact, we remain close friends who are good in each other’s eyes. That’s something we are deeply thankful for. Even though situations like these can feel defeating. We will continue to encourage and support each other personally and professionally.”

In an essay she penned for Paper in 2018, Williams opened up about the mental health issues she faced during the period she was with Gilbert.

“I had a wedding ring on, despite breaking off the engagement only months before,” she said. “A lot happened within a short time. But then I didn’t eat, I didn’t sleep, I didn’t laugh… for a long time.”

Williams founded Paramore with Zac Farro in 2004, with York, who was a high school friend of theirs, joining in 2007.