“Heartland” actress Amber Marshall has paid tribute to her late co-star Robert Cormier.

Canadian actor Cormier passed away on September 23 at age 33 from injuries sustained during a fall, his sister told his talent agent’s office, according to NBC News. He played Finn Cotter on the show.

Marshall shared an array of snaps of the pair, alongside the caption: “Robert was truly a joy to be around. He had an infectious smile, and such a big heart.

“He was especially kind and gentle with the animals on set, which goes a long way in my books.”

The actress, who plays Amy Fleming, continued, “Robert, I am so thankful I was able to get to know you and work alongside you.

“You left us far too soon, but I promise you will always be remembered. #RIP.”

Cormier’s sister Stephanie recently shared a family statement, which read: “Robbie passed away as the result of a tragic accident.”

“The family of Robbie Cormier would like to thank everyone that has reached out for all their love and support,” it continued, according to NBC News. “Our family would like to thank everyone at the Critical Care team in Toronto for their compassionate care they provided Robbie and the kindness they showed our family. We will be forever grateful.

“Robbie was loved by many and his unexpected death has left us devastated,” the statement concluded. “While we are broken-hearted, we take comfort in the overwhelming love and support shown to our family by Robbie’s friends, colleagues and fans. Thank you.”

The “Heartland” Instagram account also posted: