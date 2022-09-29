George Clooney is nothing if not confident. The 61-year-old actor had the best response when asked about Brad Pitt calling him the most handsome man in the world during an interview with Vogue earlier this month.

“Well, he’s right about that,” Clooney told Gayle King in a CBS Morningsinterview on Wednesday. “Let’s face it, he’s right.”

“I think the truth is he was just — the first time he answered it he said himself, and they said, ‘Maybe don’t say that, let’s do another take,'” he quipped.

Pitt couldn’t help but chuckle while answering the question in a video posted to Vogue‘s Instagram page last week. “You know in the acting world — ‘cause that’s my day job — the immediate go-to is Paul Newman,” he said of the most handsome person from the past. “Cause he aged so gracefully. And by all reports a really special, giving, warm and truthful human being.”

When it came to the present, Pitt shared, “If I was gonna name someone present, well… I gotta name that George Clooney f****r cause why not?”

“Because usually I’m always taking him out, and he’s taking me out and this time, I’m gonna go the other way, just this once,” he added.

Pitt and Clooney have been longtime friends, co-stars, and are known to poke fun at one another.

