There’s a new Bruce Springsteen album on the way.

The Boss confirmed he’d be releasing a collection of 15 soul music covers titled Only The Strong Survive, which is set to be released by Columbia Records on November 11.

A press release confirmed, “Featuring lead vocals by Springsteen, Only The Strong Survive celebrates soul music gems from the legendary catalogues of Motown, Gamble and Huff, Stax and many more.

“This 21st studio album from Bruce Springsteen will also feature guest vocals by Sam Moore, as well as contributions from The E Street Horns, full string arrangements by Rob Mathes, and backing vocals by Soozie Tyrell, Lisa Lowell, Michelle Moore, Curtis King Jr., Dennis Collins and Fonzi Thornton.”

Credit: Columbia Records

Springsteen said of the record: “I wanted to make an album where I just sang. And what better music to work with than the great American songbook of the ’60s and ’70s?

“I’ve taken my inspiration from Levi Stubbs, David Ruffin, Jimmy Ruffin, the Iceman Jerry Butler, Diana Ross, Dobie Gray, and Scott Walker, among many others.

“I’ve tried to do justice to them all—and to the fabulous writers of this glorious music. My goal is for the modern audience to experience its beauty and joy, just as I have since I first heard it. I hope you love listening to it as much as I loved making it.”

READ MORE: Bruce Springsteen Is A First-Time Grandfather To Son Sam’s Newborn Baby Girl

The musician also shared an announcement video on YouTube, where he told fans how he’d recorded one album shortly after the COVID-19 lockdown, only to throw it out and start again.

He added that he’d never made something centred around singing before, so it was a first.

The tracklist for Only The Strong Survive is as follows:

1. “Only the Strong Survive”

2. “Soul Days” feat. Sam Moore

3. “Nightshift”

4. “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)”

5. “The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine Anymore”

6. “Turn Back the Hands of Time”

7. “When She Was My Girl”

8. “Hey, Western Union Man”

9. “I Wish It Would Rain”

10. “Don’t Play That Song”

11. “Any Other Way”

12. “I Forgot to Be Your Lover” feat. Sam Moore

13. “7 Rooms of Gloom”

14. “What Becomes of the Brokenhearted”

15. “Someday We’ll Be Together”

READ MORE: Paul McCartney Welcomes Bruce Springsteen To Duet ‘Glory Days’ At New Jersey Concert

Watch the music video for “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)” below: