Snoop Dogg has some funny ideas about English phrases.

This week, the rap legend appeared on “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” and instantly won fans over with his wildly incorrect, often hilarious guesses.

In one of the more impressive moments of the show, Snoop guessed the answer, “baking onions.”

Snoop Dogg should've known this puzzle, but then we wouldn't have "baking onions" 🙏 See more iconic moments from #CelebrityWheelOfFortune on ABC and Hulu ✨ pic.twitter.com/vG5zIlSS4K — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) September 27, 2022

Of course, the answer turned out to be the much more sensible “baking brownies,” which a fellow contestant pointed out Snoop should have easily got.

But it wasn’t the only mistake he made, guessing, “toilet atlas,” when the actual answer was, “talented artist.”

After seeing Snoop Dogg on Wheel of Fortune I've decided every episode of the show needs one contestant who has no idea what words and phrases are pic.twitter.com/9X9HaIvZE9 — Brody Logan (@BrodyLogan) September 28, 2022

“Swallowing the knot,” was another of Snoop’s funny guesses, with the answer being, “sweetening the pot.”

Other swaps included “airport teacher,” in place of “acting teacher,” and “underwater stunt,” instead of “publicity stunt.”

But Snoop did get one moment to shine with the right answer, correctly guessing the phrase, “Sun’s out, buns out!”