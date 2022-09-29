Adrian Sutherland’s brand new music video for “Walk With Me” is here.

The musician, from Attawapiskat First Nation on James Bay, teamed up with some school children from an elementary school in Beachburg, Ontario for the video.

The kids were eager to do something special to mark Canada’s National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Friday.

Teacher Steve Pritchard shared of how the video came about, “I teach at an elementary school in Beachburg, Ontario. My grades 6/7 and 7/8 classes are looking for ways to continue with ideas from the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. We heard the song ‘Walk With Me’ by Adrian Sutherland and decided to reach out.

“Students are genuinely interested in finding ways to be part of the healing moving forward, and are trying to find practical ways to do this in their lives now,” he continued.

Adrian Sutherland. Credit: Nadya Kwandibens

READ MORE: Alanis Morrissette, Bryan Adams, David Foster To Be Inducted Into Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Pritchard went on, “Our intentions are to understand the steps needed to heal our community and nation from past wrongdoings. Our hopes are to create a video around the song ‘Walk With Me’, involving both younger and older grades, that represents our new learning about truth and reconciliation.

“This project will involve tracing of hands and feet to be used to create a mural of a heart, and posters with statements reflecting the 94 calls to action…”

This Friday marks Canada’s second annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. The day was first marked in 2021 to honour the victims, survivors, families and communities impacted by residential schools.