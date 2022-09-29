George Clooney and Amal Clooney are on the same page so much that it drives some of their friends mad.

George and Amal are eight years into their marriage and a key component of their longevity is a lack of friction. In a new joint interview, the couple confessed that they never fight.

“It does start with love,” George told “CBS Mornings” on Wednesday. “That’s sort of the whole secret to it. It’s just been easy. Like the easiest thing we have done in our lives thus far. We’ve never had an argument.”

“I think that it’s 99 per cent luck just to meet the right person,” Amal added. “And I think the one thing we would take is to not be cynical, just to be open, and I was surprised that you were not cynical or guarded at all and things just moved very quickly.”

Amal admitted their cohesiveness is “madness to some of their friends.”

The celebrity couple also reflected on the immediate spark between them when they first met in Lake Como, Italy, in July 2013.

“It was easy, it was the minute she walked in the door, I was just taken by her,” George said. “And the fun part was, I didn’t know whether she would like me or any of those things. And then she’s this extraordinarily fun, smart, beautiful, great woman and I was just very taken with her, and I started writing her letters.”

“I met him, and I thought, I’m so glad that there is someone like him in the world,” Amal shared. “I didn’t ever imagine that I would get to spend the rest of my life with him or that we would have this wonderful family. It took me by surprise.”

The pair welcomed twins Alexander Clooney and Ella Clooney in June 2017. It turns out Alexander is taking after his father in an amusing way.

“Our son is now a big prankster,” Amal shared. “And [George] basically taught him these lessons and he’s now pranking his dad back.”