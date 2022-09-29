Christina Aguilera’s latest album Aguilera is a celebration of her heritage.

The release of the LP in May marked the songstress’ first Spanish-language album in 22 years. The album is not so much about the singer as it is about her heritage.

“Because I’m proud!” Christina during at interview at Billboard Latin Music Week, via HOLA! “I’m proud to be an Aguilera.”

She went on to detail the struggle she had to keep her last name while coming up in the music industry. “Something that I really embody and understand is that, you know, this is a name that has been tried to be taken away from me on numerous occasions coming up in this business… It’s not the easiest name for everyone to pronounce… It’s been butchered a lot.”

Aguilera added that she was instructed by execs to change her last name on multiple occasions, but prefers not to repeat the “bad names that I could have been.”

The iconic singer continued, “But I was like no, I’m Aguilera, I’m proud of where I come from. My father being from Ecuador.”

“Why not come full circle in all of the chapters and close it on a name, my name.”

Aguilera received positive reviews and notched the artist two nominations at the 2022 Latin Grammys.