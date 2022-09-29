Maren Morris just launched a new T-shirt in support of trans rights groups, especially LGBTQ youth.

Earlier this month, the country superstar raised over $150,000 for transgender awareness after designing a T-shirt inspired by her recent comments amid her feud with Brittany Aldean. Now, Morris teamed up with GLAAD, the world’s largest LGBTQ media advocacy organization, to design a new shirt in an effort to raise awareness for the group’s upcoming anti-LGBTQ youth bullying initiative #SpiritDay.

In a new interview with GLAAD’s Anthony Allen Ramos, Morris shared that, at first, putting “lunatic country music person” on a T-shirt felt “so silly” but it was in effort to raise awareness for LGBTQ youth after she was called a “lunatic” for defending trans youth on social media. It quickly turned into something positive because all of the proceeds she raised went directly to charity — GLAAD’s Transgender Media Program and Trans LifeLine.

READ MORE: Brittany Aldean Says People Are ‘Twisting’ Her Words After Gender Identity Clash With Maren Morris & Cassadee Pope

Morris’ new purple shirt, which reads “You Have A Seat At This Table,” will also see 100 percent of the proceeds be donated to GLAAD’s work to support LGBTQ youth and to support their annual #SpiritDay campaign on Oct. 20, when millions will join the organization in a united stand against bullying by wearing purple or by going purple online. Purple symbolizes spirit on the rainbow flag.

“You definitely have to let people know where you stand on really important subjects because those people come to your show and I want it to feel safe,” Morris told Ramos on her decision to publicly stand up for the transgender community. “I think the empathy bone you get when you become a parent just is amplified so much more and I think that you’re even more sensitive to disinformation and bullying.”

READ MORE: Maren Morris Makes Blind Fan’s Dreams Come True On ‘Today’

Speaking on the last few weeks of her media attention, Morris said doing “deeper research” was “really prevalent,” even for herself, because “sadly there are a lot of people that believe things that are just completely untrue about trans youth and gender-affirming care and what it actually entails.”

“I think that just the culture of wrong information is out there,” she added. “I think that in correcting that, I definitely get heated because it’s not like we’re talking about what your favourite colour is; we’re talking about people’s lives.”

READ MORE: Maren Morris And Brittany Aldean’s Husbands, Ryan Hurd And Jason Aldean, Jump In On Their Online Feud

The Grammy-winning singer and songwriter noted that having “tough conversations” is important so that “people understand what’s actually going on,” especially when adults are partaking in it too. “That’s when it’s like, ‘Okay, we really need to have a talk as the human race’,” Morris said.

“You could actually save someone’s life by having the right information.”

Fans can purchase Morris’ new T-shirt here.