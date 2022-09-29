Janice Fournier is sharing new original music.

On Thursday, the “Canada’s Got Talent” winner debuted the new singles “Ça ira” and “Moment”, from her upcoming self-titled major label debut album.

The new tracks follow the release of her recent cover of Céline Dion’s classic “I Surrender”, which originally earned her the Golden Buzzer from host Linsday Ell on the reality competition.

“Nobody could ever hold me back, nobody, this is my path, I will never abandon it,” Fournier sings on The French-language ballad “Ça ira”, written by award-winning songwriters Amélie Larocque, Étienne Dupuis-Cloutier, and Patrick Bouchard.

Fournier says of the song, “This song touches me and greatly reflects my deep values, helping others, listening to my neighbour, always being available… just happiness.” Explaining the significance of “Moment”, she continues, “My story!! So many paths travelled and mountains climbed to achieve my dream. Always believe in yourself.”

On the English-language “Moment”, written by Preston Pablo, his brother Dawson, and the iconic Montreal-based duo Banx & Ranx, the mother of two sings, “I could walk a million miles, I could swim across the Nile, if I could live that day again, I would never let it end. I want to feel something again, I’m afraid to lose myself, should I keep going?”

The album Janice Fournier is set for release Oct. 7