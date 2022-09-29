Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The new film re-teaming Luca Guadagnino and Timothée Chalamet is almost here.

On Thursday, MGM released the full trailer for the “Call Me By Your Name” director’s latest project, “Bones and All”.

READ MORE: Timothée Chalamet Talks About The Negative Effects Of Social Media: ‘To Be Young Now Is To Be Intensely Judged’

Chalamet, who had his big breakout role in “Call Me By Your Name”, earning an Oscar nomination for Best Actor, shared the trailer for the new movie on Twitter.

LUCA GUADAGNINO’S BONES AND ALL pic.twitter.com/tz2PenfKb7 — Timothée Chalamet (@RealChalamet) September 29, 2022

Set to Leonard Cohen’s classic “You Want It Darker”, the trailer gives an unsettling look at the romantic drama about first love between Maren (Taylor Russell), a young woman surviving on the margins of society, and Lee (Chalamet), a disenfranchised drifter.

Photo: MGM

Travelling through Reagan-era America, the film looks at the effect of their disturbing pasts, and leads to real horror involving cannibalism and more.

READ MORE: Timothée Chalamet Stuns In Venice With Amazing Red Backless Look

Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet in “Bones and All” – Photo: Yannis Drakoulidis / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures

The film also features performances by Mark Rylance, Michael Stuhlbarg, Chloë Sevigny and “Halloween Ends” writer-director David Gordon Green

“Bones and All” opens in theatres Nov. 23.