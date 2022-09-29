Coolio was reportedly attended to by paramedics for nearly an hour after he was found unconscious in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) were called to the home of Coolio’s friend in the later afternoon, according to TMZ. The friend discovered Coolio, 59, unresponsive on the floor of his bathroom and called for help.

READ MORE: Michelle Pfeiffer Looks Back At Starring In Coolio’s ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ Music Video

EMTs performed CPR on the “Gangsta’s Paradise” rapper for 45 minutes. Coolio (Artis Leon Ivey Jr.) was subsequently pronounced dead. He is suspected to have died from cardiac arrest.

Coolio was staying with his friend in downtown L.A. for a few days, according to his longtime manager Jarez Posey. The rapper is based in Las Vegas but was in L.A. to renew his passport.

READ MORE: Coolio Teaches White People How To Say Hip-Hop Words On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Coolio is survived by his 10 children and his ex-wife, Josefa Salina.