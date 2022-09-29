It looks like Bruce Willis isn’t done with film just yet.

The actor, who announced his retirement in March, is making strides to ensure his film legacy continues as he enters a new deal with Deepcake.

Willis revealed he had been struggling with the brain disorder aphasia, which affects language cognition and comprehension, but he will be able to continue appearing in film thanks to his “digital twin.”

Deepcake is an AI-powered content optimization web platform which has created a realistic “digital twin” of Willis using images of the actor. The technology has already been tested and used in a commercial for Russian telecoms giant MegaFon in August 2021.

The engineers can supposedly recreate Willis in projects with his digital twin in a matter of three-to-five days, but his estate has the final sign-off on any projects.

“I liked the precision with which my character turned out. It’s a mini-movie in my usual action-comedy genre,” the actor shared on the company’s website.

“For me, it is a great opportunity to go back in time. With the advent of modern technology, even when I was on another continent, I was able to communicate, work and participate in the filming,” he continued. “It’s a very new and interesting experience, and I thank our entire team.”

This isn’t the first time an actor has had their likeness recreated digitally, with deepfake technology used to portray younger versions of cast members in the Star Wars franchise.

While Willis is done with acting for now, he still has three projects filmed prior to his retirement set for release.