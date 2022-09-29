Asia Argento seems to have addressed the upcoming unauthorized biography about her late partner Anthony Bourdain. The book, titled Down and Out in Paradise by author Charles Leerhsen, includes the former couple’s final conversation via text messages.

On Thursday, Argento, 47, shared a photo of herself wearing a T-shirt featuring a graphic image of professional bodybuilder Ronnie Coleman. The Italian actress captioned the Instagram Story “Stop Busting My Balls.” According to the book, Argento sent the same message to Bourdain the night before he died by suicide.

READ MORE: Director Morgan Neville Explains Why Asia Argento Wasn’t Interviewed For New Anthony Bourdain Documentary, ‘Roadrunner’

Photo: Instagram/ Asia Argento

In June of 2018, Bourdain passed away at age 61 in Kaysersberg, France, where he was shooting an episode of his CNN series “Parts Unknown”.

“Is there anything I can do?” the celebrity chef asked Argento during their conversation, included on the very first page of the book.

“Stop busting my balls,” Argento replied. “Okay,” Bourdain texted back.

The TV personality was found dead in his hotel room the next day.

READ MORE: Anthony Bourdain’s Painful Final Days Revealed In New Book, Late Chef Told His Ex-Wife ‘I Hate Being Famous, I Hate My Job’

The forthcoming biography includes private information, mainly extracted from texts and emails found on Bourdain’s phone and laptop. It also documents how he became a famous foodie after dropping out of New York’s Vassar College.

According to Leerhsen’s book, Bourdain fought with the filmmaker during his final days overseas. He became angry after seeing paparazzi photos of Argento with French journalist Hugo Clément and left the set “multiple times to talk to her on the phone.”

READ MORE: Asia Argento Opens Up About Attacks After Anthony Bourdain’s Suicide: ‘People Say I Murdered Him’

“Things escalated on Wednesday when by all accounts she told him she no longer wanted to be with him. Everyone was keeping an eye on him all day and night because he was incredibly distraught. More screaming phone calls through the day. By Thursday he seemed to be better and kind of wanted everyone to back off,” reads the excerpt, obtained by People.

Argento revealed that she has not read Leerhsen’s book, as per an email to the New York Times.

“I wrote clearly to [Leerhsen] that he could not publish anything I said to him,” she told the publication.

Down and Out in Paradise comes out on Oct. 11