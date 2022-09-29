Post Malone is getting his Canadian swag on.
Malone has teamed with Canadian luxury outerwear brand Moose Knuckles. The two parties launched a 10-piece gender-neutral capsule collection on Thursday.
Moose Knuckles’ staple silhouettes like the 3Q jacket were reworked with a custom camouflage print specifically for the collaboration with Malone. It’s fitted with the brand’s highest cold-weather protection rating.
“This partnership with Moose Knuckles felt super organic from the beginning,” Malone said in a press release. “The collection is about celebrating and doing things your own way based on your natural instincts.
“I’m really proud of what we created and I hope you all love it as much as we do.”