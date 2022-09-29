Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Post Malone is getting his Canadian swag on.

Malone has teamed with Canadian luxury outerwear brand Moose Knuckles. The two parties launched a 10-piece gender-neutral capsule collection on Thursday.

READ MORE: Post Malone Cancels Boston Concert Due To ‘Stabbing Pain,’ Checks In To Hospital

Post Malone — Photo: Moose Knuckles

Moose Knuckles’ staple silhouettes like the 3Q jacket were reworked with a custom camouflage print specifically for the collaboration with Malone. It’s fitted with the brand’s highest cold-weather protection rating.



“This partnership with Moose Knuckles felt super organic from the beginning,” Malone said in a press release. “The collection is about celebrating and doing things your own way based on your natural instincts.

READ MORE: Post Malone Shares Update After Taking Nasty Fall Off Stage During St. Louis Show

Post Malone — Photo: Moose Knuckles

“I’m really proud of what we created and I hope you all love it as much as we do.”