Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The new “Deadpool 3” announcement has Marvel fans and Swifties alike buzzing.

On Tuesday, Ryan Reynolds surprised the internet with an announcement that Hugh Jackman would reprise his role as Wolverine in the newest film in the “Deadpool” franchise.

READ MORE: Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Tease Fans With ‘Explainer Video’ Following ‘Wolverine’ ‘Deadpool 3’ News

While the news was exciting for longtime superhero fans, Taylor Swift fans were also excited after realizing the announcement took place in a familiar location.

“Help he’s in the ‘all too well’ house,” wrote one Twitter user in reaction. Other fans soon caught on as well, writing, “These deadpool x taylor crossovers will never stop.”

help he’s in the all too well house https://t.co/tsBlVKYlRy — sonya ⭐️ (@TisTheDamnPhD) September 27, 2022

10 minute all too well and the new deadpool promo were filmed in the same house pic.twitter.com/1DhFOX7DJX — ✨a l a i n a ✨ (@miscalainaeous) September 28, 2022

Swift released a short movie for “All Too Well” in 2012 featuring Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink.

As Reynolds moved throughout the house in the Twitter video, fans recognized the same staircase and bookshelf from the video, along with the kitchen where Sink and O’Brien romantically danced together.

READ MORE: Ryan Reynolds Teases Holiday Film ‘Spirited’, Reveals Release Date

The sweet homage to the pop star isn’t surprising considering the close friendship Reynolds and Blake Lively share with Swift.

Lively even made her directorial debut with the artist’s music video for “I Bet You Think About Me”.

“I finally got to work with the brilliant, brave, & wickedly funny @blakelively on her directorial debut. Join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell,” Swift wrote of the team-up on Instagram.