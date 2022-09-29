An “explosive claim” made against Prince Andrew is explored in a new documentary.

Peacock’s “Prince Andrew: Banished” takes a deeper look into Virginia Giuffre’s sexual assault claims against the Duke of York, plus how Andrew is connected to convicted sex offenders Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

In June, Maxwell was found guilty for assisting Epstein with numerous sex trafficking acts and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Before Epstein went to trial, he died by suicide in prison in 2019.

READ MORE: Prince Andrew’s Ex-Wife Sarah Ferguson Honours Queen Elizabeth For ‘Generosity’ After Divorce

The upcoming documentary dives into the “tumultuous story of how Prince Andrew, Duke of York—formerly regarded as the attractive, beloved son of Queen Elizabeth II and decorated naval officer—whose behavioral antics throughout his career as a Royal brought scandal and disgrace to the 1200-year legacy of the British Royal Family,” as per Peacock’s description.

In 2019, one of the Royal family’s biggest scandals arose when a lawsuit was filed against Andrew by Giuffre, who claimed she was forced to have sex with the royal on three different occasions between 1999 and 2002, during a time when she was underage.

READ MORE: Prince Andrew Stripped Of Another Honorary Title

“I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever,” Andrew denied the alleged incidents in a Nov. 2019 interview with BBC News.

Earlier this year, the Queen stripped her second son of his military affiliations and royal duties just one month before both parties settled the lawsuit in February. Andrew did not confess to any misconducts.

“Through new interviews with palace insiders, journalists, members of Andrew’s social circle, and the legal team that brought the allegations to light, the documentary takes a deep dive into the world of privilege, jealousy, desire, and greed that pushed Andrew,” the streamer’s description continues. “First, into the orbit of notorious sex offenders Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, and then into a sordid sex trafficking scandal that threatens to bring down the House of Windsor.”

“Prince Andrew: Banished” premieres on Peacock on Oct. 5.