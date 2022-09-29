There’s a possibility that Jonathan Majors will play Dennis Rodman in “48 Hours in Vegas”, a film adaptation about the former basketball star’s infamous getaway during the 1998 NBA finals.

The “Loki” actor, 33, is reportedly in talks to take on the role as he’s currently in negotiations with Lionsgate after the studio secured the project last August.

The forthcoming film will mainly focus on Rodman’s two-day bender after the former Chicago Bulls player asked his coach Phil Jackson if he could travel to Sin City amid the championship finals against the Utah Jazz.

Rodman’s well-known trip with a “skittish assistant GM” for the Bulls was recently highlighted in the 2020 ESPN docuseries “The Last Dance”, which centred on his superstar teammate Michael Jordan’s ’90s years with the team.