The Royal Mint have unveiled the first British coins featuring King Charles III following the Queen’s death.

Charles is facing the opposite direction to his late mother on the 50-pence coin, as is tradition.

The Royal Mint said they’re “delighted to announce that the 50p will be entering circulation in the coming months” in an Instagram post.

The coin has been “personally approved by His Majesty” and is part of a memorial collection for the late Queen.

Royal Mint also shared photos of a commemorative 5-pound coin.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at age 96 on September 8 at her Balmoral Castle estate in Scotland, with her funeral then being held on September 19.

National Records of Scotland published her death certificate this week, revealing that she passed away at 3:10 p.m. local time and died of old age.