Kelly Ripa didn’t hold back as she was questioned about her and husband Mark Consuelos’ sex life on Thursday’s “Watch What Happens Live”.

Andy Cohen had Ripa play a game of “Have you schtupped there?”, with Ripa confirming that they’d had sex in a public bathroom, on a boat and on the “All My Children” set.

Cohen then asked whether they’d done the deed at his house and was shocked when she said “Yes! Of course.”

The host questioned, “In the city?” as Ripa insisted, “No, in Fire Island.”

Cohen then said, “Wow! Ok!” adding that it was a “day trip.”

Ripa quipped, “It was a rental house. I figured I wasn’t desecrating anything that you own.”

She admitted they hadn’t had sex in a car on the way to an event, at “Live with Kelly and Ryan” or in a department store dressing room.

Ripa and Consuelos have been married since 1996 and share 25-year-old Michael, 21-year-old Lola, and 19-year-old Joaquin together.

During her “WWHL” appearance, Ripa also spoke about her and Consuelos’ brief premarital split and how they probably wouldn’t have got back together if it happened in recent times.