Selena Gomez is addressing online hate after Hailey Bieber called out Selena’s fans during her interview with Alex Cooper on Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast Wednesday. The “Only Murders in the Building” actress took to TikTok Live Thursday, calling the hate she’s seen online “vile and disgusting.”

“I think some of the things that I don’t even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting, and it’s not fair, and no one, ever, should be spoken to in the manner that I’ve seen,” Selena said in the video. “All I have to say is, it’s incredibly ironic that I would release something that is all about kind words, ’cause that’s exactly what I want. That’s it.”

“If you support Rare,” she continued, referencing her beauty line, “I cannot thank you enough, but know that you are also representing what it means. And that is — words matter. Truly matter.”

Selena also maintained that the hateful speech isn’t coming from her and reminded her fans and followers that she stands for kind words, and they should too.

“So, it ain’t comin’ from me. And I just want all of you to know, that I hope that you understand that this is much bigger than anything else,” Selena added. “And I’m really grateful to all of you for hearing me out. So, have a wonderful rest of your day.”

Selena’s message to her fans comes after Hailey got candid on the podcast, about the bullying she’s faced from fans of both her husband, Justin Bieber, and his very famous ex-girlfriend over allegations that she had come between the pop stars and their years-long on-again-off-again relationship. After marrying Justin in 2018, Hailey reveals that she and Selena have spoken.

“That’s why I’m like, it’s all respect. It’s all love,” Hailey said. “That’s also why I feel like if everybody on our side knows what happened and we’re good and we could walk away from it with clarity and respect, then, like, that’s fine.”

Despite the mutual respect Hailey said they both share, the model has found herself targeted endlessly by Jelena stans online. Hailey admitted to getting in a “really dark” place as a result and “having thoughts of, like, it not being worth it anymore or not wanting to be here anymore.”

Asked whether she or Justin have ever approached Selena to ask her fans to cool it on the social media attacks, she said they have not.

“What I will say is that she has been in this industry much longer than I have,” Hailey said, “and maybe there’s something she knows about, like, it wouldn’t fix anything.”

In the end, Hailey said she gets through it by staying focused on herself and her relationship.

“They’ve never ruined anything for me,” she says of online critics. “They’re not ruining my life, they’re not ruining my happiness and that, I think, is the real win of the whole thing. You’re actually not taking anything away from me. So that’s what I keep stepping forward with.”

