Candace Cameron Bure is very satisfied with her sex life.

The former “Full House” star appeared on the latest episode of the “Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown” podcast, opening up about keeping the flame alive with husband Valeri Bure after 26 years of marriage.

READ MORE: Candace Cameron Bure Congratulates ‘Stunning Bride’ Jodie Sweetin After Wedding To Mescal Wasilewski

“I’m a happier person and my husband’s a happier person when we’ve had sex,” Candace said.

The actress also explained that she and her husband “don’t have a schedule” for getting intimate, but that they “make time for each other [and] still love each other physically.”

Bure added that she wishes that “sex within marriage [didn’t] get such a bad rap.”

She also revealed that she particularly likes how sex brings out the contrast in Valeri’s personality.

READ MORE: Candace Cameron Bure Laughs Off JoJo Siwa PR Gift After ‘Rudest Celebrity’ Drama

Describing him as generally “much more reserved” and “little more serious about life” because of his Russian upbringing, she said, “When there’s that playfulness, like, there is nothing that makes me happier and more attracted to him.”

Humour is also important in their relationship, with Bure saying that her husband making her laugh is one of her “love languages.”

Bure and her husband tied the knot in 1996 and have three children together.