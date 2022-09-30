Bob Saget will be making a posthumous appearance in his final film role.

Prior to the beloved comedian’s death in January, he filmed “Daniel’s Gotta Die”, which will be making its official premiere at the upcoming Austin Film Festival, held in the Texas capital from Oct. 27 until Nov. 3.

In addition to Moore and Saget, the film also stars Jason Jones, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Carly Chaikin, Chantel Riley and Iggy Pop.

“Bob’s passing came as a shock to the entire ‘Daniel’s Gotta Die’ team. He was a collaborator through and through and he really loved this film,” the film’s director, Jeremy LaLonde, told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s with great sadness that he never got to see it finished. I can’t wait to see how audiences react to his final performance at Austin Film Festival with his final gift to all that loved him.”

The screenwriter of “Daniel’s Gotta Die”, Matthew Dressel, added: “Bob truly loved the script and took on a very fatherly role right from the start; eager to help out in any way he could. He really brought the character’s heart to the surface of the script and was intent on making sure he always got it just right. On set, he always had the script pages in-hand and spoke with me often about making sure the character was as I intended. If there’s one person who deserved to see this film it’s Bob and I will always be sad he cannot. He helped us craft a beautiful and heart-warming send-off and I think people will really appreciate it.”